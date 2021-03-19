CBU plans massive computer plant

MELODY MUPETA

Kitwe

THE Copperbelt University (CBU) envisages assembling 120,000 computers per year once the higher learning institution’s computer assembly plant starts operating.

The plant will be built in Kitwe’s Kamfinsa area as part of the developmental projects being implemented by the institution to enhance access to education in the School of Natural Sciences.

Project manager for computer manufacturing and assembly Progress Choongo told journalists that the computer assembly will be established with help from Smart Zambia.

Dr Choongo said the computers which will be assembled at the plant include desktops, laptops and tablets.