NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe
LECTURERS’ unions and management at the Copperbelt University (CBU) yesterday spent several hours locked up in a meeting to resolve differences but they seemingly failed to come up with a way forward.
The lecturers are reluctant to resume work following the re-opening of the university on Monday after about three months of its closure.
They are demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor Naison Ngoma.
CBU lecturers, management standoff continues
