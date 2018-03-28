CBU lecturers, management standoff continues

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

LECTURERS’ unions and management at the Copperbelt University (CBU) yesterday spent several hours locked up in a meeting to resolve differences but they seemingly failed to come up with a way forward.

The lecturers are reluctant to resume work following the re-opening of the university on Monday after about three months of its closure.

They are demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor Naison Ngoma.