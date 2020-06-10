CBU don suspected killer freed

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

AFTER being incarcerated for eight months, Chiluba Mwale, 24, a suspect in the murder of Copperbelt University (CBU) lecturer Maximilian Mainza, yesterday walked to freedom after the State entered a nolle prosequi.

And Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga says another suspect has been arrested in the murder of Dr Mainza after he was found with a mobile phone belonging to the slain lecturer’s girlfriend.

Dr Mainza was murdered on October 5 last year in Kitwe’s Nkana West, where he was with his girlfriend, who was allegedly raped by the suspect.

On October 8, 2019, Mwale was arrested in connection with the murder of Dr Mainza after the rape victim identified him on the parade.

He stood trial in the Kitwe High Court where he was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, murder and rape before Judge Penjani Lamba.

Yesterday, the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi, discontinuing the case.

Mwale was released from Kamfinsa Correctional Facility around 08:00 hours and he went to his mother’s house in Kitwe’s Luangwa township.

And Mrs Katanga said in an interview that police have continued with investigations despite the case being active in court.

She said last month, a suspect identified as Martin Lundalunga, 21, of house number 6108 KX in Ndola, was arrested in connection with the murder of Dr Mainza.

Mrs Katanga said the suspect has been charged with murder, rape and aggravated robbery.

She said police were investigating the missing phones which the suspect took from the crime scene, and one of the phones provided a lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Mrs Katanga said the suspect further revealed information about the missing laptop after he was interviewed.

“Police traced the missing phone, which led them to the suspect. As you are aware, there was a phone and a laptop which were taken from the victims,” said Mrs Katanga.

She said the laptop is yet to be recovered because the person who bought it from the suspect is ‘at large’.

Mrs Katanga said the suspect was paraded and he was positively identified by the rape victim.

She said it was possible for the victim to wrongly identify Mwale on parade because the two (Mwale and Lundalunga) look alike.

When asked about the perception the public may have about police competence or the lack of it, Mrs Katanga responded: “It’s not us. If a person tells us that this is the person who raped me, who are we to say this is not the one? We go by what they have told us.”

Chiluba’s mother, Mwamba Katoloshi, is grateful to God for the release of her son.

“I will leave vengeance to God. All I wanted was for my son to be released,” she said.

Ms Katoloshi said the first thing Mwale did when he returned home was to apologise to her for the differences they had before he was incarcerated.

Mwale, who was clad in a white shirt and in the company of his friends, declined to give this reporter an interview.