CBU don sees 500,000mt copper

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

AN associate professor in the School of Mines and Mineral Sciences at the Copperbelt University (CBU) says the mines have potential to produce 500,000 metric tonnes of copper per annum provided there is fiscal stability in the industry.

Copper production on the Copperbelt has declined, with mining houses only contributing 30 per cent of the 861,000 metric tonnes of copper output recorded last year.

Increased productivity in the mining sector has now shifted to North-Western Province with mines in the area contributing 68 percent of the national copper output