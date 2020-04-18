CBU disciplinary cases frozen

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

KITWE High Court has stayed the decision by Copperbelt University (CBU) acting deputy vice-chancellor Kawunga Nyirenda to instruct deans and heads of department at the institution to discipline some unionised members for picketing.

Judge Evaristo Pengele has also granted the unionised members leave to commence judicial review proceedings against management.

Justice Pengele said upon reading the ex parte application for leave to apply for judicial review and the affidavit in support filed by the applicants, disciplinary measures instituted against the unionised members should be stayed until determination of the matter.

This is in a case Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU) president Derrick Ntalasha and eight others are seeking judicial review to challenge the decision of Dr Nyirenda.