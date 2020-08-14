CBU bottlenecks named

MWILA NTAMBI

Kitwe

COPPERBELT University Academics Union president Derrick Ntalasha says provision of electronic lessons at the institution is a challenge because most students cannot afford internet bundles.

Dr Ntalasha said in an interview yesterday that electronic lessons have proved to be difficult because the platform used by the university is still under a development phase.

He said this has resulted in most students who are supposed to be attending lectures online failing to do so.

“Online lessons have been a big challenge because the platform where lessons are supposed to be conducted is still under development.

“The other problem is lack of bundles among students. You find that a class of 250 students has only 25 people logged in during a lesson,” Dr Ntalasha said. CLICK TO READ MORE