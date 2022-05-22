CBU beauty queen Thole, 2 others offered scholarship

MOSES WALUBITA, Lusaka

AFTER scooping Miss Copperbelt University 2022 Beauty Pageant in grand style last Saturday in Kitwe, 23-year-old Racheal Thole and her two runners-up have been offered a Justina Mutale Foundation Scholarship to study overseas. Thole, a student in the School of Business, beat nine other contestants. Precious Nyirenda, 22, of the School of Engineering and Sherry Kayeyi, 21, of the School of Business were first and second runners-up, respectively. Judith Mapiya, 22, of the School of Built Environment was crowned Miss Personality. "I would like to thank my mother, Godfredah Chileshe, my roommates and my friends that supported me throughout this journey. Being crowned Miss Personality is more than just having a title and a crown. I would like to thank the Justina Mutale Foundation for making this event possible, together with the CBU organisers that worked tirelessly to make it a success," said Judith Mapiya. For Racheal Thole, this was the first pageant that she ever participated in. Many at times she never believed in her herself nor her worth. But courage gave her the strength to audition, and dedication gave her the commitment not to quit in the process. "I am now stronger, optimistic and passionate about being even a better version of myself and a role model to girls out there," she said in a triumphant comment. In London, United Kingdom, Dr Justina Mutale, founder and president of Justina Mutale Foundation, announced that the Foundation has partnered with the Copperbelt University Student Union to offer prizes for the pageant following a request. In addition, the winner is invited to be a Young Speaker at the Justina Mutale Foundation's United Nations Commission on the Status of Women Parallel Event, which will be held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States of America in March 2023. Dr Mutale said the winner and her two runners-up are also invited as Young Speakers at the Justina Mutale Foundation's World Summit on Women and Girls, which will be held to commemorate the United Nations International Day of the Girl in October 2022. "Furthermore, all contestants are invited to participate in