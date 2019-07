NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT has released US$59 million for completing road rehabilitation works on the Copperbelt under the Zambia Township Road Project (ZTRP).

The US$461 million project was launched in 2017 to improve roads in Chingola, Mufulira, Ndola, Kalulushi and Chambishi.