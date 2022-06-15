CB PS denies K1m land offer

STAFRANCE ZULU, Ndola

COPPERBELT Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo has denied being offered K1 million by a local businessman to allow him to acquire land in Ndola’s Masala. The land, which lies opposite Star Oil Service Station in Masala alongside Ndola-Kapiri road, has raised questions on how it was acquired for development, with some pointing accusing finders at the permanent secretary. The land is said to be under Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) electricity pylons and also within the buffer zone.

The developer, Most Hardware Investment, intends to put up a three-phase structure that will comprise a shop, health centre and parking rank valued at K3 million. Mr Kasongo said he was not involved in the acquisition of that land in Masala, adding that it was acquired long before he came into office. “This land opposite Star Oil was acquired in 2018 by Most Hardware Investment,” he explained during a press briefing on Monday. “I want to refute allegations from CLICK TO READ MORE