C/B permsec calls for highway rest areas

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Ndola

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) should facilitate the establishment of rest facilities for motorists along busy highways, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe has proposed.

Mr Nundwe says this will save motorists, especially truck drivers and other long-distance drivers, from fatigue, which is one of the causes of road traffic accidents.

He said Zambia can emulate other countries which have rest facilities for drivers to refresh before continuing with their journey.

Mr Nundwe said this recently when RTSA management and CLICK TO READ MORE