CB Expo emphasises diversification

STAFRANCE ZULU, Ndola

UNLIKE perhaps any other province in the country, Copperbelt is widely known to the outside world, thanks to its copper mining industry that has over the decades served as the goose that lays the golden egg for Zambia.

Largely because of that, you can understand why provinces like Luapula, Northern and Central would be eager to hold investment expositions – they are yet to open up to the outside world.

But there has been an argument for the Copperbelt to diversify its economy away from the copper industry.

It is perhaps why the province feels bound to equally hold an investment expo. However, the expo is being held in-between the Copperbelt Agricultural, Mining, Industrial Networking Enterprise (CAMINEX) and the more famous Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF).

While CAMINEX ran from June 4 to 6, 2019 in the Kitwe Showgrounds, the ZITF is running from June 29 to July 2.