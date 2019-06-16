CB chiefs reject ZAFFICO

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

TRADITIONAL leaders on the Copperbelt have said the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) should not be given more land to invest in plantations because it does not engage in corporate social responsibility programmes.

The chiefs, who had a meeting with provincial Minister Japhen Mwakalombe in Kitwe yesterday, accused ZAFFICO of refusing to engage in community projects.