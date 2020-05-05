CAZ in $250,00 boost

TRYNESS TEMBO, DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

THE European Union (EU) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) have given the Cotton Association of Zambia (CAZ) over US$250,000 to establish a centre of excellence in a bid to add value to the commodity.

The funds have been released through the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, and CAZ is working with the Chongwe District Farmers Association (CDFA).

CAZ executive director Joseph Nkole said the association has embarked on value addition and has selected Chongwe to transform fibre into cloth and 10 farmers have already been trained.

“We have been training farmers in Chongwe and other 38 districts on spinning and weaving. They are making tea towels, bed spreads, shawls and other cotton material products, selling in their community and CLICK TO READ MORE