Cavmont, Norwegian firm speak bridging unbanked gap

MIKE MUGALA, FRANCIS CHEWE

Lusaka

CAVMONT Bank has partnered with a Norwegian fintech company, SPENN, to launch a mobile money application to help bridge the unbanked gap through enhancing access to financial services.

SPENN is a global mobile banking application developed by Blockbonds AS, a Norwegian fintech company.

Cavmont Bank chief executive officer Peet van Der Walt said the application will go a long way in promoting financial inclusion CLICK TO READ MORE