Cavendish, UNHCR boost refugees’ education

MWAKA LENGALENGA, Lusaka

TO COMPLEMENT government efforts in providing access to tertiary education for refugees, Cavendish University Zambia (CUZ) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to award 50 percent scholarships to 200 refugees. CUZ executive director Reginald Rainey said the scholarships will cover 50 percent of the tuition and hundred percent functional fees.

Mr Rainey was speaking during the signing ceremony held at Cavendish University. “We will visit the three refugee settlements soon to establish book camps, working with other partners,” said Mr Rainey. UNHCR country representative Pierrine Aylara said inclusion of refugees in equitable quality education, in national systems, contributes to resilience and self-sufficiency, and prepares refugees, displaced and stateless children and youth to participate in their communities. “Refugees continue to face a lot of barriers in accessing tertiary education, especially financial barriers, as government scholarships are not extended to them. To bridge this gap, UNHCR has been seeking partnerships with various stakeholders who have been called to come on board,” she said. And earlier on the same day, Cavendish University also signed an MoU with Kupes Young Women’s Network to provide two 100 percent scholarships to two young women every year, and a 20 percent discount to any of the other girls in the network. Kupes Women Network founder Norena Chiteba said the partnership aligns with one of the network’s objectives to CLICK TO READ MORE