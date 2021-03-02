Causes of insurance policy cancellation

THE cancellation of an insurance policy could be instigated either by the insured or insurer; depending on who cancels the policy, conditions differ. In this article, we will focus on various causes that may necessitate cancellation of an insurance policy.

The most common cause of insurance cover cancellation by the insurer is nonpayment of premiums. Premium payment is one of the first things agreed upon before an insurance policy is effected.

The customer either pays upfront or enters into a payment plan with the insurer.

If the insured does not pay premiums on the agreed dates, the insurer has the right to cancel the policy. In some credit agreements, the cover automatically lapses, and the insurer may escape liability.

This means any loss suffered by the insured may not be admissible.

Dishonesty conduct may also lead policy cancellation.

In insurance, umberrima fides or utmost good faith is legally considered the default position on both sides, the insured and insurer.

On the part of the insured, they are expected to disclose material facts before the insurer, who, based on the information disclosed, decides to accept the risk.

It is unfair on the insured to cause the insurer to make a decision based on untruthful or false information.

Suppose the insurer discovers that the information submitted at the underwriting stage was false. In that case, they (insurer) may cancel the insurance policy, and if fraud is involved, then the cancellation will be without refund.

If the insured submits a fraudulent claim at the claims stage, the insurer has the right to avoid the claim and cancel cover abinitio or from inception and keep the premium.

The other cause of cancellation of an insurance policy is a material change to the risk insured.

It is expected that during the period of insurance, the insured will behave as though the insured was not insured and also continue to take reasonable care to avoid a loss. However, some people take it for granted when they are insured to care less for the insured subject matter.

If there is such a change of behaviour, the risk insured becomes worse than initially assessed by the insurer.

The insurer may cancel cover on these grounds, especially if the insured fails to make amends after the insurer brings it to their attention.

On the part of the insured, they too may cancel cover due to various reasons. For example, if the insured feels they have not been treated fairly by an insurer, they have the right to cancel coverage.

When an insurance policy is cancelled for any of the above reasons, there are two options available to calculate a premium refund.

If the insurer cancels the policy, and there is no fraud involved, the general practice is for the insurer to pro-rate the premium.

It means the insurer will calculate their time on risk based, i.e., on the number of days they were on the cover and refund the rest to the insured.

Conversely, if the insured cancels cover, generally, the insurer will apply short term rates.

For example, if the cover is cancelled within the first month, the short period premium maybe 25 per cent of the annual premium.

It means that the insurer will refund 75 per cent of the premium to the insured. However, beyond a certain period, say nine months, time on risk becomes 100 per cent.

Suppose an insurance policy is cancelled, the insured is required to return the original policy documents to the insurer.

Further, the insurer is obligated to inform relevant government agencies such as the police and the Road Transport and Safety Agency in the case of a motor policy being cancelled.

Moreover, if the policy is cancelled on account of premiums’ nonpayment, the insured cannot change insurers unless they settle any outstanding premiums they may have with their current insurer in full.

The last aspect on this topic today relates to the insurer’s obligation when a policy is cancelled; can they escape liability? Well, generally speaking, an insurer can only escape liability if there is fraud involved.

As long as a policy has not been cancelled, the insurer cannot escape liability unless there is an express condition in the policy that exonerates the insurer.

Causes of policy cancellation are many and cannot be restricted to those discussed hitherto.

What is essential is the fact that either party may cancel the insurance policy. However, the insured should be warier of policy cancellations as it may affect their risk profile when seeking insurance cover in future.

Any new application for cover requires this disclosure, and similar to the requirement for reference to the credit reference bureau when applying for loans from banks.

Insurance policy cancellations should, thus, be taken very seriously.

