Cattle, draught power: harnessing living power

KENNETH CHAWINGA, Kabwe

ANIMAL traction has been an integral part of most agricultural systems for thousands of years. At the turn of this century, more than 300 million cattle were employed as draught animals around the world. Use of animal power, especially cattle, generally enables farmers in Zambia and sub-Saharan Africa to increase agricultural production and improve the quality of life.

Choosing oxen

Do not take animals that are too old. Oxen that are too old are difficult to train. After being trained they will work for fewer years than oxen trained when young. Do not take animals that are too young. They are not strong enough; they have not finished growing. Their bones are not hard enough. An animal that works when it is too young does not grow well. At the age of two or three years, you can begin to train oxen. If you begin early, the oxen get into good habits. But before the age of four, let them do only light work.

Training oxen

Oxen can be very useful if they are well trained. When oxen are very well trained, one man/woman alone can drive them and hold the plough. If the oxen are not well trained, three people are needed: one in front to lead; one at the side, to make the oxen go forward; one behind, to hold the plough. It takes time to train oxen well, but this time is not wasted. Afterwards, only one man will be needed to drive the oxen and hold the plough. Once oxen are trained, they should be harnessed fairly often. Never leave them too long without harnessing them. If you do not harness your oxen for six months, they will lose their good habits. In the dry season when there is no ploughing or cultivating to do, harness your oxen for transport. Then they will not lose their good habits.

Harnessing oxen with a yoke.

A yoke is a piece of wood placed on the heads or necks of oxen which is used for pulling farm implements. The yoke must be made of strong wood; it must not be too heavy; it should weigh six to nine kilogrammes. There are neck yokes for harnessing a single ox, and yokes for harnessing two oxen together. The yoke is placed on the neck of the animals. When the oxen pull, the yoke settles down in the right place. Farmers can easily make such a yoke, or the village blacksmith or carpenters can do it. There are neck yokes for harnessing a single ox, and yokes for harnessing two oxen together. The single yokes are mainly used for zebu oxen which have a longer and weaker neck than some oxen.

How to train oxen

You have chosen two oxen of the same age, the same size and the same strength. Trainers and oxen must get used to each other. Before beginning to train your oxen, you must get them used to being with men. Putting the animals in a modern pasture is itself enough to make the animals used to the presence of men. If a man is unkind to his oxen, if he hits them, the oxen will be afraid of the man and become vicious. If a man looks after his oxen well, they become quieter. The man and the animals must become friends. Two days before beginning the training, tie the oxen for a few hours to a tree. The animals will get used to being tied, and will be quieter. Always put the same ox on the same side of the yoke. The left- hand ox must always be on the left, and the right- hand ox must always be on the right. To get young oxen used to the yoke, you can put the ox which is to be trained along with an ox already trained. Be sure to put the left- hand ox always on the left and the right- hand ox on the right. When the animals are used to wearing the yoke and to walking side by side, tie a chain or a rope to the middle of the yoke, and to the other end of the chain or rope fix a piece of wood weighing about 40 kilogrammes, the average load for the actual plough. For full details and practical aspects of training oxen or any animal for animal draught power, please consult the Technical Services Branch (TSB), under Ministry of Agriculture.

Looking after working oxen

Working oxen must be able to rest. To shelter them from the wind, sun and rain, you be required to build a shed for them. The shed should not cost much. Next to the shed, make a paddock. In the paddock put feeding racks or troughs for the feed supplement you give the oxen. Every week look to see if the oxen have ticks. Ticks prevent oxen from working well; the animals get restless, walk with difficulty, and lose their strength. You can kill ticks by applying tick grease, pouring on or using plunge dips, a method commonly known as ‘dipping’. Injuries are not uncommon among oxen. In an event you notice reluctance to move, limping or any change in demeanour, consult your local veterinarian. The author is district veterinary officer – Kabwe.