Catholics to go to church on Sunday

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

THE Catholic Church intends to reopen public worship for members countrywide next Sunday, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has said.

ZCCB suspended all church gatherings in March this year when COVID-19 spread to Zambia.

Council president George Lungu said the Catholic Church has resolved to lift the suspension on public masses on the solemnity of Pentecost on May 31, 2020.

In a memo to the clergy, religious and lay faithful on Saturday, Bishop Lungu said the process of reopening church gatherings will be gradual and CLICK TO READ MORE