Catholics thank Gov’t for support

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

THE Catholic Church in Zambia has thanked Government for supporting hospitals and schools the Church runs countrywide.

And Archbishop Alick Banda has pledged the Catholic Church’s continued contribution to national development.

He said this in a speech read for him by Vicar General of the Diocese of Lusaka Solomon Zulu at Kasisi Girls Secondary School in Chongwe yesterday during the 90th anniversary of Little Servants of Mary Immaculate of St Charles Lwanga.

Archbishop Banda said the church will continue supporting the country’s social sector, especially health and education, to reduce poverty and disease among the people.

He urged Little Sisters of Mary Immaculate to work hard and