Catholic priest shoots self

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

A CATHOLIC parish priest in Namwala district has shot himself dead after leaving a church meeting convened to review Easter commemorations to go and answer a phone call in his room. The man of God is reported to have taken his life yesterday around 10:20 hours at the Namwala Catholic Church parish house. Southern Province acting police commanding officer Alfred Nawa said in a statement yesterday that Father Kenan Musende, 51, died on the spot after shooting himself. Mr Nawa said the shooting incident was reported by a fellow priest, Patrick Kambombi, 41, of Namwala Catholic Church. "The reporter held a meeting with the deceased and four others to review how the Easter holiday was commemorated. "During the meeting, the deceased received a phone call from an unknown person and excused himself to his room within the building. "After 20 minutes, the reporter heard a gunshot and when they rushed to the room, they found the priest lying in a pool of blood alongside a shotgun," he said. Mr Nawa said police officers visited the scene and confirmed that Fr Musende had indeed shot himself dead. A Breda Brescia rifle was retrieved about a metre away from