Catholic bishops laud HH gay rights stance

TENDAI MOONZE, Lusaka

THE stance by President Hakainde Hichilema against homosexuality should be commended and supported by all citizens, the Church has said. On Monday, the head of State said records are there to show that the new dawn administration is not propagating gay rights. This was during the funeral service for the late wife of Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, Rachael.

Recently, some stakeholders wanted Government to clearly state its position on homosexuality. In an interview yesterday, Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) secretary general Francis Mukosa is happy that the President's stance on the matter has been consistent from the time he was in opposition. Father Mukosa said the stance of the President on the matter is good because it represents the will of the people. "I commend and concur with the President because his position is in line with what the people want and have been waiting to hear. "His stance is in line with