Catherine hanging in there

CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Lusaka

CATHERINE Phiri’s World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight title fight date against Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado remains uncertain due to the rising cases of coronavirus.

The fight was initially slated for March 21 before being postponed to April 4 but was later put off indefinitely following the further surge in COVID-19 cases in the North American country where the fight was scheduled to be held.

The cases in Mexico have not dropped since then and the figures now stand at over 600,000 with over 65,000 deaths recorded so far forcing the government to effect a partial lockdown, which practically makes it impossible for Catherine’s team to travel.

However, Phiri’s camp remains optimistic that cases will soon reduce and the fight will be staged. CLICK TO READ