Cassava project receives $12,000 funding

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

KANAKANTAPA Cassava Cluster Initiative in Chongwe has received a financial boost of over US$12,000 to enhance the cassava value chain.

The money has been given by the Federation of National Associations of Women in Business in Eastern and Southern Africa (FEMCOM) for buying of new cassava processing equipment, reinstallation of new water reticulation facilities and general maintenance of the facilities.