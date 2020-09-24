Cassava farmers in Zambia Breweries pot

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

TO BOOST Eagle Lager production, Zambian Breweries Plc is this farming season buying 3.5 million kilogrammes of cassava worth about K5 million from local farmers.

The cassava buying season opened in July and is expected to close next month.

Corporate affairs director Ezekiel Sekela said Zambian Breweries is buying cassava, which is a key ingredient in the production of Eagle Lager, from over 6,000 farmers under its cassava out-grower scheme.

"The number of farmers supplying cassava has increased from 4,000 last year to 6,000 this year due to the confidence in the market, value chain and credible engagement with them. When the programme started in 2015, most people were sceptical and