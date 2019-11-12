Cassava farmers in cash booster

MOSES WALUBITA, Lusaka

CASSAVA farmers listened attentively as officials from Mutakamwa Productions Limited (MPL) gave best methods of cassava farming.

Next to them were ready-market bags of cassava.

Cassava farmers at Chavuma bulking centre in Lukulu district of Western Province are among the many beneficiaries of cash payments the company is providing for the crop in their villages.

In Western Province, the cassava supply centres are Lukulu, Kaoma, Luampa, Nkeyema, Limulunga, Mongu, Nalolo and Senanga.

The company is providing extension and advisory services to increase production and productivity boosted by Zambia's official commissioning of the ethanol processing plant at Seven Miles in Chibombo district, Central Province