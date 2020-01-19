Casket trading: Business for the dead and mourners, not patients

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

It is 09:00 hours on a rainy Wednesday morning; most of the streets in Lusaka are empty as many people have been kept away by the rain.

At the University Teaching Hospital mortuary area, however, there is a heavy flow of traffic of vehicles.

On any day, regardless of the weather, this is one of the busiest places in Lusaka where people from different places meet to collect the remains of their loved ones from the mortuary, which lies at the periphery of the hospital.

And coffins are bought right at the mortuary area