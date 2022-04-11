CashPlus gaining momentum in Africa

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

FIRST National Bank (FNB) has witnessed significant growth of the CashPlus service in Zambia and across Africa, accumulating transactions valued at K1.2 billion in December 2021.

The platform was launched in Zambia in 2018 and currently has over 1,500 CashPlus agents with over 273,000 monthly transactions.

Operations head for FNB Rest of Africa, Gary Hulbert, said since the facility was first launched in Zambia, the agency banking model, CashPlus, has continued to provide customer convenience and address financial inclusion.

Mr Hulbert said in a statement on Friday that access to basic banking services is an essential cornerstone of sustainable economic growth for