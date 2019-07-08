Cashew structures taking shape

BENEDICT TEMBO, Mongu

INYAMBO Mukela, the acting senior agricultural research officer in-charge of the Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI) at Simulumbe Research Station in Mongu, is happy with the infrastructure developments being undertaken at the institution.Simulumbe Research Station is on the outskirts of Mongu District, off the Lusaka–Mongu highway.

So far, seven low-cost houses, five medium-cost houses and a stores house have been rehabilitated while one high-cost house, three medium-costs houses, six low-cost and laboratory have been constructed.

The laboratory will be used for soil physics, soil chemistry and soil microbiology.

"The houses will accommodate researchers who will in turn contribute to cashew breeding in the country," he says. "The laboratory will contribute in analysis of soils and recommend what type of nutrients should be incorporated in the soils of Western Province."