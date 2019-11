MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Lusaka City Council says it will clear the K35 million it owes over 200 retirees in the next few months following the commencement of levy collections in markets and bus stations.

Town Clerk Alex Mwansa said the complete takeover of collection of levies in markets and bus stations will boost revenue and service delivery by the local authority.