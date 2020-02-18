Cash payments transforming lives

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

WHEN information filtered through that officials from the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services were in Samfya to pay beneficiaries of the Supporting Women Livelihood (SWL) programme, women braved heavy rains to meet the minister and her entourage.

Among the beneficiaries was Albina Mwewa, 56, who could not hide her joy when she got the money.

Ms Mwewa, a tomato trader, said she would use the money to boost her business, while part of it would go towards sustaining her household and paying school fees for her children.

“I remember how some of our friends used to laugh at us whenever we attended meetings for this programme. They used to tell us that Government is good at making promises but they do not fulfill [them]. I am very glad that they have been proven wrong,” Ms Mwewa said.

She urged other beneficiaries not to squander the money on beer and