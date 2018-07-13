Cash inflow nets K1.4 billion surplus

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) has attributed the K1.4 billion surplus collected in the first half of 2018 to strong cash inflow from various taxes, against a target of K21.8 billion.And ZRA has paid out K4.2 billion in value added tax (VAT) refunds with the mining sector accounting for the largest chunk.

ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda said during a media briefing yesterday that in the period under review, the authority collected K27.7 billion in gross taxes, resulting in a net of K23.2 billion.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/