MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

WHEN his wife was pregnant, it was time for a pastor of Faith of Salvation Ministry to go on rampage and sleep with church members and his maid.

The pastor, Elijah Zikali, 27, told the Kanyama Local Court that he has done a number of wrong things and wants his wife to forgive him.

He was testifying in a matter in which his wife, Adolphine Lupasha 23, sued him for divorce CLICK TO READ MORE