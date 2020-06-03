CAS won’t hear Kalu appeal

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will not hear Kalusha Bwalya’s appeal case and declared it withdrawn.

Kalusha was expected to pay the advance costs on behalf of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) by May 29, 2020 but informed CAS that he was not able to do so.

CAS’s sole arbitrator Sophie Roud, in a letter dated June 2, 2020, said CAS will terminate the arbitration due to the absence of the respondent, FAZ.

"I note that the appellant will not be paying the advance of costs pursuant to Article R64, 2 of the code of sports-related arbitration. In the absence of payments of the respondent within the said time limit, the appeal will be deemed withdrawn and