Caring for under-fives amid COVID-19

ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

FOR Khumbira Banda and her assistant, Brenda, looking after toddlers as young as two years in school is not an easy undertaking.

Since schools re-opened for non-examination classes on September 21, 2020, Mrs Banda and Brenda have had to exercise a lot of patience, resilience and sensitivity needed in dealing with these kids during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mrs Banda says the eight years of looking after and teaching children in school aged between two years and five years has taught her a lot.

“We are simply applying the care and sensitivity that goes on with looking after these young ones though now we have to go an extra mile because of COVID-19,” she says.

Mrs Banda, a teacher at Great North Academy in Lusaka, says COVID-19 is a threat to most learners though they don’t actually realise this because of their age.

"For them, it's business as usual but now that's where we come in to ensure that these premises and