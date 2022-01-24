Caretaker committed to High Court

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 51-YEAR-OLD caretaker who was caught red-handed by his wife sexually abusing his 13-year-old stepdaughter has been committed to the High Court, where a not less than 15-year jail term awaits him. Steven Phiri, of Nine Miles in Lusaka, was caught pants down by his wife, who found him sexually abusing her daughter in the living room. Phiri is charged with defilement, a gender-based violence offence which has become rampant in the recent past. On October 20 last year, Phiri defiled a child under the age of 16. When he first appeared before Lusaka senior resident magistrate Felix Kaoma, Phiri denied the offence. But when the girl was testifying against him on Friday, Phiri changed his plea and admitted having sexually abused his stepdaughter and cast the blame on the devil. Evidence before court is that on the material day, Phiri and his 37-year-old wife were in the living room just after having breakfast around 08:00 hours. Later, his wife told him that they go to the bedroom to give the girl space to properly clean the sitting room and the couple left. A few minutes later, Phiri's wife excused herself and went to do some piecework at a students' boarding house within the vicinity. When she returned, she was shocked to find Phiri