CAR votes amid rebel threats

JACK ZIMBA, Bangui

VOTING has taken place in Central African Republic (CAR) under a cloud of threat and intimidation from rebel groups opposed to president Faustin-Archange Touadera.

United Nations peacekeeping troops, including some from Zambia, are helping to ease the tension.

The threat of violence grew after the country’s former president Francois Bozize was barred from contesting by the country’s Constitutional Court on “moral grounds”.

Mr Bozize, who ruled the mineral-rich but impoverished nation, is accused of atrocities against civilians, and is under sanction by the United States (US), the European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN).

A warrant of arrest also hangs over his head by the government in Bangui.

Mr Bozize, however, denies the allegations.

But the rebel threats have not been empty.

In the days leading to the elections, the rebels have carried out attacks, including the killing of three UN peacekeepers from Burundi.

In Birao, one of two towns where Zambian troops are stationed for peacekeeping, the situation was described as quiet.

In the wee hours of yesterday, the rebels carried out attacks in some towns outside the capital, according to minister in charge of internal security, Wanzet Linguissara Hinri.

Head of UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) Mankeur Ndiaye said Mr Bozize is responsible for the latest attacks.

But there is still a glimmer of hope that yesterday’s elections could open a new chapter for CAR, which has experienced a series of coups and rebel insurgency since independence in 1960.

Denise Brown, who is deputy special representative of the UN secretary general to CAR, described the elections as an historical moment for the country, whose future will be determined by the vote and not the ‘AK-47’.

But she was not utterly upbeat about what might happen in the aftermath of the elections.

“So far so good, we expect problems during the course of the day, absolutely, but we are very determined and the population is determined.

“This is a new chapter for the country; it won’t be easy, it’s not the end, it’s just the very beginning,” she said.

One of the presidential candidates, former prime minister and leader of the MLPC, Martin Ziguele, is concerned that many people had been prevented from voting, especially in towns where rebels are active.

“I have voted this morning (yesterday), and many people across the country have the right to do the same because elections must be inclusive.

“But we can’t say these elections are inclusive because in many parts of the country, the rebel groups have prevented people [from going to] vote,” he said.

He said it was difficult to give legitimacy to the electoral process under the prevailing environment.

Anicet Georges, of the AGD, and one of the favourites to win the election, is also disappointed that many people stayed away from voting, fearing rebel attacks.

Here in the capital, Bangui, voting went on quietly, but it was characterised by heavy presence of UN security forces.

At one polling station, citizens seemed to have defied the rebel threats, turning up in hundreds to cast their vote.

A total of 17 candidates are taking part in the presidential race, and results are not expected in the next few days; probably in two weeks’ time, according to one official.