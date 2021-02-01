CAR diaries: The buffalo holds its ground

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

AS THE Central African Republic (CAR) teeters on the verge of a full-blown civil war, with rebels inching closer and closer to their objective, to take the capital Bangui, the buffalo is holding its ground in one corner of the country.

The Zambia Army, whose symbol is a charging buffalo, has about 900 troops deployed in the eastern corner of the country, in a region previously known as the triangle of death because of its hostility, although now the conflict is much concentrated in the western and central parts of this war-weary country.

The CAR is like a giant quilt held together by a single thread – the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission, better known by its French acronym, MINUSCA. Pull the thread out, and the country could simply fall apart.

MINUSCA has divided the CAR into three sectors for administrative purposes – sector centre, sector west and sector east – with troops from 18 different countries deployed in each of the sectors to repel armed groups.

The Zambian battalion (ZAMBATT) is deployed in sector east, covering three prefectures – Vakaga, Haute-Kotto and Ouaka.

But the rebels have been gaining ground, and they now control nearly half of the country, making daring attacks targeting civilians and