CAR diaries: Meeting rebels

In his continued series, CAR Diaries, reporter JACK ZIMBA recounts a meeting with rebels in Am Dafok, on the border with Sudan.

IT WAS New Year’s Eve, and I was riding in an armoured vehicle headed to a place called Am Dafok from Birao, the capital of Vakaga Prefecture in Central African Republic (CAR).

Our convoy was made up of two Ratel Combat Vehicles mounted with a 14.7mm machine gun, two gun trucks (Toyota Land Cruisers) mounted with 12.7mm machine guns and a Zetros truck.

Of course being cocooned in the armoured vehicle, with its thick skin, provided a sense of protection.

But in a conflict zone, there are a thousand ways to die, and I imagined many possible ways with a sense of fear.

However, the words of Lieutenant Colonel Paul Sapezo, who was leading our party, were more than assuring.

“You can only die when I’m dead,” he had told me and two other journalists joining the Zambian troops on the mission.

Lt. Col. Sapezo is a straight-talking, tough-looking army man who previously served in Sierra Leone and Sudan, and now serves as battalion commander for a 910-strong Zambian force deployed in CAR under the United Nations mission, MINUSCA, to deal with armed rebellion.

Unlike Birao, Am Dafok, which lies on the border with Sudan, is still under rebel control, and is considered a hotspot for rebel activity by ZAMBATT, as the Zambian battalion is popularly known as.

The Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central African Republic (FPRC) rebels are active in Am Dafok. Their strength in the whole region – mostly the northern part of the country – is believed to be around only 1,000 fighters.

