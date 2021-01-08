CAR diaries: A place called Birao

JACK ZIMBA, Birao

THERE is a place, somewhere in the northern part of Central African Republic (CAR), near the border with Sudan, called Birao.

It is the administrative centre for Vakaga Prefecture (province). The CAR is divided into 16 prefectures.

I had heard a lot about Birao from a Zambian soldier who once served here as a peacekeeper in 2015.

By then, Birao was a rebel territory, and off-limits to both government and United Nations (UN) staff.

But in 2015, the place was taken by Zambian troops under a UN mission known by its French acronym, MINUSCA.

And now, here I was sitting in an Antonov 74-100 plane operated by the UN, heading to Birao from Bangui, the capital city of CAR. I still wasn’t sure what to expect once I landed in Birao.

The journey would take me right across the country.

Bangui lies on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo to the south, while Vakaga Prefecture shares a border with Sudan and Chad – a region that was popularly known as the triangle of death because of the cross-border rebel activity.

There is no paved road connecting Bangui to Birao, and so it usually takes three days to