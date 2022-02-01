Captain Charlie keeps sinking in Battle of Sexes

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

WOMEN have continued to give Zambian International Master (IM) Gillian Bwalya, aka Captain Charlie, a tough time at the Battle of Sexes tournament as he has failed to win a single match in five games. Bwalya on Sunday lost his fourth match to Russian Grand Master (GM) Girya Olga, meaning his best result so far was the half point he picked after holding Israeli Marsel Efromski in round three. Bwalya was scheduled to meet Ukrainian GM and former world champion Mariya Muzychuk last evening. “I thought the game was heading to a draw but I made some mistakes which saw me lose the game,” Bwalya said after his defeat to Olga. The Battle of Sexes saw the men’s team take the overall lead in round six for the first time since the tournament started. They had 31 points to the women’s 29. With four rounds remaining, the women’s team have to be almost perfect to win the £75,000 reserved for winners. Meanwhile, Green Eagles’ Timothy Kabwe over the weekend won the first tournament of the season after emerging victorious at the Lusaka Chess Rapid Open that was hosted at the NIPA Burma Road campus. Kabwe, who had six points, won five games and CLICK TO READ MORE