Capital markets rebound in fourth quarter

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

CAPITAL markets have this year rebounded especially in the fourth quarter, with the Lusaka All Share Index (LASI) growing by 35 percent compared to 30 percent the same period last year, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief executive officer Philip Chitalu has said. "We expect better performance of the stock markets with the bond yields drastically reducing after the August 2021 elections, and with this, we expect portfolio rebalancing including money moving into stocks. Already, with increased demand and better profitability in listed companies, the stock prices have started to show an upward trajectory," Mr Chitalu said in response to a press query on Friday. He also said they have received numerous inquiries from firms interested to list green bonds. "The commission receives inquiries of securities being contemplated to be listed. Until certain minimum disclosures are complied with, and due to the price sensitivity of such information, market only discloses information as per the requirements of the Securities Act. We have a number of firms interested to list green bonds, for instance," Mr Chitalu said.