Canadian entrepreneur tips State on bitcoin mining

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

BITCOIN For Fairness founder Anita Posch has called on Government to consider venturing into bitcoin mining in a bid to build reserves which can help to service debt.

Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation.

Currently, Zambia’s external debt stands at US$14.48 billion, which includes US$1.57 billion by parastatals that Government guaranteed to creditors.

Ms Posch said bitcoin, a digital currency, which operates free of oversight of banks or governments, can be used to get out of the vicious cycle of debt.

“A country like Zambia can take advantage of the excess hydropower and sunlight to set up solar panels to start mining bitcoin to build reserves to become more independent from other countries and organisations that provide finance CLICK TO READ MORE