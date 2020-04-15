Can mining be leveraged for more benefit to our country?

ANALYSIS: WALA CHABALA

SINCE there is the post-COVID-19 consideration of taking the country and its economy forward, after considering that we are a mining country, I think we need to explore further how this economic activity can be leveraged for the better benefit of Zambia. It is an economic activity that is here, and the major contributor to our foreign exchange earnings for that matter.

However, as a starting point, we need to agree that this major contribution of mining to the foreign exchange earnings of the economy is woefully inadequate for addressing the financial needs of the country and we cannot continue to regard it as the major tool for addressing our financial needs. This is simple to picture.

If at independence we had a population of three million, this has grown six-fold to the current population. Clearly, the mining contribution has not grown by such a margin in the same period, hence there is a big mismatch between expectations from this sector and its actual current contribution to the economy.

It was in fact such a mismatch in expectations in the 1970’s that led to nationalisation of the mines where it was actually thought that the country would get better economic gains from the sector in the hands of the State than allowing private investors to continue to undertake the mining operations. We all know how that didn’t work for a whole host of reasons, some exogenous, but most our own doing.

So, through the 90’s to early 2000s, the mines were passed back into private hands, but the clamour is back, and potentially louder, regarding how the country and its economy are not benefitting that much from the mining sector. And it is possible that in this process, we are losing sight of the fact that the size of the mining sector has not changed much, if not contracted, while the population and potentially public spending have grown six-fold, as noted above.

Given this reality, how is the country to benefit more from mining? There are several approaches to consider. In the first instance, if the Government believes that mines are not properly nor optimally run, it should also run a couple of mines in parallel with private investors, in addition to doing joint ventures with some private operators. There is a country that has adopted this model and mining has flourished on its shores. This approach makes a lot of sense in that the government gets to produce plentiful mining technical expertise while at the same time remaining abreast of the latest technological advances in the industry. One of the things Zambia has been accused of recently is failing to enter into well-considered contracts with mining investors, I guess partly due to being out of touch with the developments in the industry.

Secondly, it is unarguable that mining involves very sophisticated equipment and machinery which cannot be procured from within Zambia currently. However, this is no excuse for the mining businesses to predominantly procure most of even the simplest components from outside the country. This has adverse effects on the country’s economy in many ways and measures should be put in place to minimise this tendency, if not stop it altogether.

The third consideration is that the issue of value addition needs to be addressed once and for all. It does not make sense that in this day and age the bulk of copper mined in the country is exported in blister form. The analysis that needs to be done is how many jobs are created in the country for every ton of copper beneficiated locally to the next stage of the value chain. True, given the fact that we don’t own the mining operations in the country, we can’t dictate where the mine owners sell their commodity, what with opportunities for financial engineering aplenty. But with appropriate incentives in place, there is no reason why it would not be desirable to add as much value as possible to a mining product before it is shipped out of the country. And this is not far-fetched. A couple more ZAMEFAs would soak up all the current production of grade A copper cathodes produced in the country and, thereafter, we would need to think about the other stages of value addition to copper, including to other outputs of mining in the country.

Finally, for all future mining endeavours, whether gold or oil, there should be broad participation by Zambians in the ownership. This is where that proposal of citizens contributing a K300 apiece comes in to mobilise local resources to seed the mining operation. With such seed funding in place, technical partners can be brought on board and given share options which vest upon reaching agreed performance milestones, and the balance of funding can be brought in as debt. Obviously public participation at seed stage would need a mechanism for exit, or trading of securities held in a secondary market. This would therefore require that these entities are placed on a securities exchange, ostensibly the Lusaka Securities Exchange, in the event that it becomes investor-friendly. In fact, a pet project of a mine is that all operations in sectors of public significance, similar to public interest entities (PIEs) in some economies, should be publicly listed on a securities exchange. But that is a story for another time.

In addition to the above, I believe that a mining stabilisation fund should be established such that when the prices of mining commodities are above a certain threshold, part of the proceeds is placed in the fund, and in lean times, Government can dip in there.

I believe these are very tenable considerations and steps, albeit high level, for us to contemplate to turn around the current scenario of apparently not benefiting that much from the mining industry.

The author is former secretary and chief executive of the Zambia Securities and Exchange Commission.