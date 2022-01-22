Can Arrows extend streak?

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

RED Arrows captain Benedict Chepeshi anticipates a tough match against Nkana today as his side seeks to extend their current unbeaten run to 15 matches. There are two big matches today, outside the Arrows match, Zanaco and Green Buffaloes lock horns as both teams look to improve their recent bad patch. Coming to the Arrows game, Chepeshi has said he is looking forward to a tough game against Nkana, whom he has described as a good side. “We are anticipating a tough game against Nkana which is a very good team, we are enjoying our best form in recent years so we will do our best but as players we are ready for the game,” Chepeshi said. They truly have to be ready as Nkana have been quite a steady side recently, the Kitwe giants have not lost a match since November 27, last year. And coach Chisi Mbewe says his team needs to be focused. In the first round Nkana edged Arrows 1-0 in Kitwe and the Air-men will be seeking revenge today. “Being on top of the league is something else, we need to stay focused and work towards achieving our goals, we should not be carried away, we need to maximise the points. “This is not an easy game, I am so happy that we have played top teams and managed to beat them home and away. For us to be the best we need to beat the best,” Mbewe said. Mbewe said the target in today’s match is to get three points. Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi on the other hand says his team is ready. “We are ready, it will not be an easy game for sure but we have to apply ourselves, like I always say Nkana is a championship team,” Chambeshi said. The two teams are separated by six points with Arrows leading the pack with 36 points while Nkana are fourth with 30. And anticipating to see change, Forest Rangers and Kansanshi Dynamos rang the managerial changes this week and it remains to be seen if the shuffles will CLICK TO READ MORE