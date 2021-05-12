Campaigns kick off

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS CAMPAIGNS for the general elections officially start today, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned against deliberate provocation among party cadres by “straying” into each other’s camps.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) yesterday declared today as the official day for political parties to start their campaigns ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Mr Kanganja said in a statement yesterday that police will not hesitate to arrest political party cadres who will engage in peace-disturbing activities.

"Pulling down, defacing or destroying other political parties' campaign materials is also criminal and