Campaigns banned

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) yesterday made an unprecedented decision to suspend campaigns for the Patriotic Front and United Party for National Development for 14 days in four districts because of violence. ECZ has also suspended roadshows nationwide for all political parties because most had turned them into mobile rallies. But PF has described ECZ’s action to ban campaigns for the two parties in four districts as unfair because the governing party is a victim of the UPND’s reign of terror against the former’s supporters. ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano told a media briefing yesterday that UPND and PF will not be allowed to campaign in Lusaka, Mpulungu, Nakonde and Namwala due to escalating political violence involving their supporters. The suspension of roadshows countrywide by all political parties and campaigns for UPND and PF in four districts will be reviewed after 14 days. “The concerned political parties will not be allowed to conduct any form of campaigns and all media houses are advised not to cover any political activities for the two parties in the said jurisdiction,” Mr Nshindano said. He urged the police not to allow any political activities by the affected parties in the four districts. Mr Nshindano said findings on the ground indicate CLICK TO READ MORE