Cameroon player stranded

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

A CAMEROONIAN defender is stranded in Ndola after the agents he was working with to help find him a club in Zambia swindled him out of US$900 that he paid them to process his visa to enter the country.

Defender Ewombua Mathisa Mokome, 22, a former Mount Cameroon player, has been in Zambia for about four months and wants to return home.

“I am staying with a Good Samaritan in Ndola near town centre, I am suffering here in Zambia,” Mokome said. “I didn’t want to go back home in Cameroon because things are bad that side but because of what I am going through, it is better I go back home CLICK TO READ MORE