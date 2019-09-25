Cameroon beckons for Chipolopolo

Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

HATS off to the national team for beating eSwatini in a 2020 Cameroon African Nations Championship (CHAN) last round first leg qualifying match at Masuvo Sports Centre in Manzini on Sunday.

The 1-0 victory puts Zambia one foot into the CHAN finals.

Zambia will welcome the Sihlangu, as the eSwatini national team is known, on October 19 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

This simply means it is not yet over as there is another half to be played in Zambia. The players should therefore guard against complacency.

There is no need to get carried away with the victory because eSwatini are capable of scoring in Zambia.