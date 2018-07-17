Cameras replace cops on roads

CONRAD CHIKWETO, Lusaka

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Zambia Police have strengthened relations to curb road traffic accidents through the use of roadside cameras.

This will greatly reduce the physical presence of police officers on highways.

The two institutions entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to promote a safer road transport system through the implementation of road safety traffic law enforcement under the Road Safety Management System.

"The two institutions will deploy roadside cameras and state-of-art patrol vehicles to monitor and detect traffic violations as means of changing the bad driver attitude and behaviour among motorists