Cameras not in hiding

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

PARLIAMENTARY National Security Committee chairperson Martin Malama says there is nothing wrong with disclosing where surveillance cameras are placed because it is Government’s duty to protect people in public places.

In an interview yesterday, Dr Malama, who is also a former Inspector General of Police, said the Safe City programme is meant to prevent criminal activities from happening.

He said if the cameras were hidden, people would have complained of invasion of privacy and infringement on their human and people’s rights.

“Globally, countries are moving towards ensuring that public places are made safer for people to enjoy and live freely. Even in our case, it is prudent for the government to provide protection for its citizens.”

“The surveillance cameras cannot be kept a secret. It is like one keeping a dog, they always write a sign to say ‘beware of dogs’. Even on the roads, when a snap traffic police checkpoint is mounted, motorists do complain of harassment but if they are aware that CLICK TO READ MORE